Beatrice Laura Griswold

Beatrice Laura (Laperle) Griswold, 89, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at The Pines of Bristol, Bristol, Conn.
Beatrice was born on Dec 18, 1933, in Walden, Vt., to the late Philippe and Irene (Fournier) Laperle. She lived with her family and attended a one-room school. In 1942, her parents purchased a farm in Randolph Center, Vt. Bea graduated from Randolph High School with the class of 1951.
Bea married Lawrence “Tink” Camp and they owned a successful Registered Holstein farm, known as “Campstead Farm,” in North Randolph, Vt. They always had a large garden to feed their growing family, and Bea would freeze the vegetables for the winter. No meal was complete without a homemade dessert. She was a hard worker and a great cook.
Bea was a cooking leader in the local 4-H Club, a member of the local Grange, PTA and participated in all school activities with her children. She was involved with the Sports Boosters Club and American Field Service. Bea also was very active in the Vermont Extension Homemakers Club, both on a local and state level. She was a director for eight years in the Central Vermont Holstein Club, an officer for the Windsor County Feed Association and a member of the Booth Brothers Milk Promotional Committee. From 1970 to 1988, Beatrice worked for Randolph National Bank and Northfield Savings Bank. In 1988, she went to work for the U.S. Postal Service, and in 1994 became Postmaster in East Randolph, Vt.
In 1996, Bea moved to Keene, near her daughter, Jane, and lived at the Wright Estates. She worked in the Marlow and West Chesterfield post offices and retired in 2000. Bea decided retirement was not for her and went to work at TD Bank and Ocean Bank, retiring in 2008. She met her second husband, Alfred Griswold, in 2001, and they married in October of 2002.
Bea was a member of The Keene Elks Emblem Club, Keene Women’s Club, The Red Hat Society, Catholic Daughters and St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Bea volunteered at the Cheshire Medical Center’s Gift Shop for six years. In 2016, Bea moved to Farmington, Conn., to be near her daughter, Carol.
Bea’s hobbies included reading, cooking, entertaining and doing kind deeds for her family, friends and neighbors. She always enjoyed having her children and grandchildren visit.
She was predeceased by her parents, Philippe and Irene; and her siblings, Joanne, Fernand, Leonard, Raymond, Vivian, Pauline and John. She was also predeceased by her husband, Alfred Griswold, of Keene.
Beatrice is survived by her five children, 12 grandchildren (and their families), and 12 great-grandchildren. Children include Cynthia and Stephen Richardson of Vermont; Dorrene Camp-Karlsson of Sweden; Jane Graves of New Hampshire; Carol Normandin of Connecticut; and Barry Camp of Maine. Grandchildren and their families are: Chelsea Sanchez of Tennessee; Andrew Richardson of New Hampshire; Helen Karlsson of Sweden; Daniel Karlsson of Sweden; Meghan Bouchard of New Hampshire; Elizabeth Wright of Massachusetts; Matthew Normandin of Connecticut; Bridgette Normandin of Vermont; Daniel Normandin of Connecticut; Shayna Camp of Virginia; Ashton Camp of Virginia; and Bryson Camp of Maine. Beatrice is also survived by her brother, Norbert, and his wife, Candie Laperle, of Bradford, Vt.
Donations in Beatrice’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation (www.alz.org/research); the Alzheimer’s Association (www.act.alz.org/donate): or to a charity of one’s choice.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.