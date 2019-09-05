Barton D. Goodeve
Barton Dean Goodeve, 69, tax specialist, Deerfield boy, lapsed Dune Buggy hippie, metal sculptor, auto mechanic (“this is where I learned to think”), expert skier (passed down at an early age from his father), volunteer firefighter, EMT, Fire Warden, and frustrated sailor (“having never been able to do it enough”), passed away at his home in Sharon on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, surrounded by his immediate family and beloved cat, “Maybe.” The cause was esophageal cancer.
Born on Nov. 25, 1949, at Grace New Haven Hospital to Roger Grant Goodeve and Lucy Dean Goodeve of Middlebury, Conn., he was the great-great-nephew of President Ulysses S. Grant and the great-great-grandson of Colonel William T. Nichols (1829-1882) — Vermont State legislator, Commander of the 14th Vermont Infantry (who led his regiment in defeating Pickett’s Charge at Gettsyburg), survivor of the shipwreck SS Republic, and founder of Maywood, Ill.
Bart was a graduate of the McTernan School, Waterbury, Conn., Deerfield Academy, and attended Boston University School of Public Communication. In 1978 he joined General Business Services (GBS), a national firm specializing in tax and business counseling. He was admitted to practice before the Internal Revenue Service in 1983 and left GBS to practice independently as a tax specialist, financial adviser, and private accountant. In 2001 he founded Goodeve and Co. LLC with Nancy Luby, EA.
A passionate supporter of the ACLU and various elephant sanctuaries, Bart believed in public service. He was a selectman for the town of Sharon, ski patrolman at Temple Mountain, Trustee of Pine Hill Waldorf School, board Treasurer of the Sharon Arts Center, member of the ConVal School board, and served on the Board of Directors of the Peterborough Players.
He is survived by Nancy Luby, his life partner and soul mate of over 30 years; her children, Christine and Scott Luby; his first wife and mother of his children, Lesley Arnold; daughters, Piper Goodeve-Vaughan and husband, Gabriel, of Brooklyn, N.Y., Anne (Gilly) Griffin and husband, Bill, of Williamsburg, Mass.; grandchildren, Hattie Jane and Walter Ulysses Griffin; his brother, Grant MacKenzie Goodeve and wife, Debbie, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; his sister, Thyrza Nichols Goodeve of Brooklyn Heights; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial visiting hours will take place on Sept. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord St., Peterborough. A memorial service will be held on Sept. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cathedral of the Pines, 10 Hale Hill Road, Rindge.
In lieu of flowers, Bart asked that people please donate to the ACLU or Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Manchester, N.H., 03102
To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.