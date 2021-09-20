Calling hours for Barry “Bumpy” Washburn, 87, of Hinsdale, and formerly of Spofford, who passed away in the comfort of his home on Sept. 16, 2021, will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. Those in attendance are required to wear masks and and follow proper physical distancing. A full obituary and graveside service will be announced shortly by Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).
