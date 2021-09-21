Barry “Bumpy” Washburn, 87, of Hinsdale, and formerly of Spofford, passed away in the comfort of his home on Sept. 16, 2021, following a period of declining health.
He was born on June 28, 1934, in Framingham, Mass., the son of the late Herbert and Evelyn (Mills) Washburn. Following his education at Keene High School, Barry joined the U.S. Army. He served during the Korean War in the 187th Airborne Rakassons.
On May 18, 1973, in Keene, Barry married Janice (Drury) Buckley.
Barry was an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed working on antique cars. He had a great fondness for animals and loved operating Quart O’Paint Stables in Spofford with his wife.
Barry had been employed by Kingsbury Machine for 16 years and retired from Autex Mazda following 17 years of dedication. Throughout that time, he had held many additional second jobs.
Barry will be dearly missed by his children: Terry Perkins of Hinsdale; Mark Washburn of Winchendon, Mass.; and Sandra O’Neill of Winchendon, Mass.; his stepchildren: Virginia Benoit of Swanzey; Todd Buckley of Swanzey; and Ken Buckley of Swanzey; his sisters: Betty Murray of Maine; and Carol Davis of Keene; 35 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Janice Washburn; his stepson, David Buckley; and his granddaughters, Michelle and Sarah.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. Those in attendance are required to wear masks and follow proper physical distancing. A graveside service with military honors will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barry Washburn’s name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonaknockHumaneSociety.org); or to the Castle Center, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org).
To leave condolences for the Washburn family or to share a memory of Barry, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
