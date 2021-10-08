A graveside service with military honors for Barry “Bumpy” Washburn, 87, of Hinsdale and formerly of Spofford, who passed away in the comfort of his home on Sept. 16, 2021, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has assisted with the arrangements (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Jaffrey woman sentenced for falsifying evidence in Keene man's slaying
- Police: Keene man set fire inside Swanzey cruiser after arrest
- Walpole crash sends four to the hospital Saturday
- Paper shortage hits American retailers when they need it most
- Woman seriously injured in Rindge crash Thursday
- Brattleboro police seek information on bank robbery
- Experts: Area case points to deficiencies in court-ordered safeguards against violence
- Federal judge throws out area residents’ mask lawsuit
- Patrick Ryan Hall
- Fall takes center stage in Keene at first Harvest Festival
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.