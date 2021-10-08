A graveside service with military honors for Barry “Bumpy” Washburn, 87, of Hinsdale and formerly of Spofford, who passed away in the comfort of his home on Sept. 16, 2021, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has assisted with the arrangements (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).