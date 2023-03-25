Barry Cook, of Wells, Maine, and formerly of Keene and Peterborough, passed away on March 17, 2023, at the age of 76, due to complications of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease.
He was born on May 11, 1946, to Frances (Walsh) and Albert Cook in Brockton, Mass.
Barry Cook began his educational career as a teacher in Freetown, Mass., in 1969 after he graduated from Bridgewater State College with a master’s degree in special education. Soon after he moved to New Hampshire, he held a variety of positions teaching and holding leadership roles in working with children and youth with special needs. He worked as a resource teacher and a guidance counselor in Charlestown, a skills teacher in Peterborough, and a Program Director for Monadnock Children’s Center in Keene.
In 1980, Barry was appointed as the Assistant Director of the Regional Adolescent Program for youth with emotional and behavioral challenges. At that time, the program was not yet under the aegis of the towns, as many of these students had been denied access to the public school system. Barry was instrumental in creating effective strategies for motivating, supporting and guiding youth. Essentially, he created a model program to provide an education to all students. His expertise was noted by Antioch Graduate School, Merrimack Valley College, Keene State College and New England College, where he was asked to teach graduate level classes in special education.
Eventually, the Adolescent Program was designated as a regional collaborative program under the Keene School District and other sending districts. It became known as the TNT program and was housed in the Roosevelt School and Keene High School.
He strongly believed in immersing his students in life adventures including skiing, fishing trips and overnight canoeing trips on Lake Umbagog. He similarly enhanced students’ educational experiences with cultural events, which included live theater performances, museum tours and walking tours of historic sites. As an educator and a leader, he was a fierce advocate, a support and a resource for students and their families. He ultimately changed the trajectory of hundreds of young lives. Had his own disability not intervened, he would, to this day, be continuing to champion all causes related to students and their families.
As an adventurer himself, he immersed himself in the natural world. He was at home winter camping in sub-zero temperatures, ice fishing, snowshoeing in the wilderness, tracking and foraging, as well as observing, recording and identifying birds. The Outer Banks of North Carolina had become his favorite birding location, in part because he shared the experience, for many years, with his beloved brother, Richard. He was intrigued and knowledgeable about all living things and often mused about the origins of beauty. He was talented in the study and identification of rocks, trees, grasses and wildflowers.
Fishing was another of Barry’s greatest passions. He could often be found fishing in the Connecticut River and its setbacks. New England brooks, streams and lakes were also frequent destinations. Lake Umbagog in Errol and Lake Nubanusit in Hancock were his two New Hampshire favorites. He was no stranger to the canals of Cape Cod, Mass., or to deep sea waters. Witnessing Canadian salmon runs was an oft-mentioned highlight, as was deep sea fishing off the coast of Portugal and catches made inshore and offshore in Costa Rica.
Barry was also a skilled athlete. He was a recognized amateur boxer during his early days in Brockton, Mass., a marathon trained runner, an accomplished handball and racquetball player, an experienced hiker, and he could portage a canoe, with a fully loaded backpack, through miles of rugged terrain.
Barry’s childhood love of reading led him to pursue and earn an undergraduate degree in literature. His passion never waned, and his interests were as eclectic as they were broad. His breadth of knowledge was extraordinary. His interests ranged from Native American history to natural, medieval and military history. He was interested in early Japanese culture, Samurai warriors and Eastern religions. He had a love for Western fiction, and could quote intricate verses of poetry, verbatim, from multiple genres.
Barry felt fortunate to have been able to indulge his love for travel. He was very proud of his Lithuanian heritage, and often spoke of the country’s beauty. He found Brazil to be similarly beautiful and relished the memories of visits, including one specific visit to attend the World Cup championships.
Barry was a man with an impressive life’s resume. He remained intellectually curious throughout his lifetime, and was always humble, generous and kind.
He leaves behind his wife of 17 years, Heidi Cook; two sons, Christopher Cook of Leesburg, Va., and Jonathan Cook of Vienna, Austria. Additionally, he leaves behind Timothy Cone of Philadelphia and Meredith Cone of Seattle, whom he loved as his own. His eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild were a tremendous source of pride for him.
He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Cook, with whom he had an extremely close bond.
Barry will be missed every single day, and he will be honored every day as we all move forward with grace, gratitude and a desire to emulate the way in which he lived his life.
Per Barry’s request, there will be no public services.
Memorial contributions can be made to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine.