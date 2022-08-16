Barron Shawn Fletcher

Barron Shawn “Barry” Fletcher, 53, of Walpole, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Barry was born in Keene, attended Walpole Schools and graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School. Barry spent most of his life working on the family farm. He was also a skilled roofer and mechanic. Family meant the most to Barry. He was a proud father to his son and daughter, and an even prouder grandfather. Barry enjoyed tractor pulling and passed that passion down to both of his children. He also enjoyed reading, history, hunting with his son, Riley, and taking his grandson, Tate, for rides on the tractors. He was always tinkering on or building something. He will long be remembered for his quick smile with dimples and big heart.
Barry is survived by his son, Riley B. Fletcher; his daughter, Eileen P. Fletcher (Nathan); his grandson, Landon Tate Beach; his mother, Miki Grady (William); and his brothers, Bryon (Amy) and Bradley. He admired his uncles, Doug Smith (Lynda) and Wendell Holbrook (Linda) and always leaned on them for advice or support. He is also survived by his friend, Lynn, who held a special place in his heart; his aunt, Marion Searles; his uncle, Wallace Holbrook (Sally); his nieces, Bridget, Kari, Alison and Jen; his cousins, Jennifer, Tim, Amy, Emily, Mike and Debbie; and his step-brothers, Stephen and Andrew.
Barry was predeceased by his father, Henry Fletcher, and his aunt and uncle, Bill and Cathy Fletcher.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. Friends and family are requested to gather at the Fletcher Farms on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, (Barry’s birthday) from 1 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to benefit Barry’s grandchildren’s future education at Mascoma Bank, P.O. Box 2, Walpole NH 03608.