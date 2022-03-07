Barbara Z. Gaulin, 86, of Swanzey, passed away in the comfort of her home on March 2, 2022, with her son, Michael Gaulin, sister-in-law and brother-in law, MaryAnn and Norman Palazini, and their daughter, Angela, and dear friends Angela Gaulin, Chris Sutherland and Stephanie Bourassa.
She was born on Nov. 13, 1935, in Providence, R.I., daughter of the late Mary Grace (Hayes) and Stephen Joseph Hickey. She was raised in Cranston, R.I., where she attended area schools.
On Nov. 12, 1955, Barbara married her true love, William D. Gaulin, in Saint Michaels Church in Providence, R.I. They raised their family in Cranston, and following William’s retirement, they relocated to Swanzey in 1997. Together they celebrated decades of wonderful memories before his passing in 2001.
Barbara was a devout Catholic and dedicated herself to many charitable causes and participated faithfully in the Women’s Auxiliary.
Taking much pride in keeping her home in order and caring for her family, she always made sure that they never went without. She lovingly prepared meals and a warm home environment. Barbara enjoyed crafting, especially stained glass. In the warmer months, she spent much of her time tending to her flower and vegetable gardens.
Barbara will be forever missed by her son, Michael Gaulin, of Swanzey; her sister, Diane Chester, and her husband, Rick, of Warwick, R.I.; and well as many extended family member and countless friends.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Ellen Gaulin, in 1988.
A wake will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear masks. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at St. Ann Cemetery, 72 Church St., Cranston, R.I. All those who knew and loved Barbara are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made to an organization dear to Barbara: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 (www.StJude.org).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To share expressions of sympathy for the Gaulin family or to leave a memory of Barbara, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
