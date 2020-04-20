Barbara S. Clark
Barbara Ellen Strickland Clark died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the age of 91, while being compassionately cared for at the Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester.
She was born on Dec. 3, 1928, in Marlow, the daughter of Berton F. Strickland and Martha (Upit) Strickland. She grew up in Marlow and was a faithful attendant of the Methodist Church, receiving a gold pin at age 6 for 52 weeks of consecutive attendance. She graduated as valedictorian of the Class of 1946 at Vilas High School in Alstead.
While working as a stenographer at the former Central Screw Company in Keene she met World Ware II Navy veteran Richard M. Clark of Marlborough. The couple married on Dec. 31, 1947, and soon thereafter became members of the Federated Church of Marlborough. She became totally devoted to her chosen career path of being a loving and nurturing housewife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all those lucky enough to have met her.
She is survived by her four children: Cynthia A. Deaton, married to her late husband, Bob, of Goreville, Ill.; Kenneth R. Clark of Merit Island, Fla.; Richard M. Clark II and his wife, Anne, of Gilsum; and Ronald E. Clark and his wife, Kathy, of Pittsburg; her brother, Charles Strickland, of Marlow; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in July 1997, and a daughter-in-law, Kathie Clark.
Burial will take place in May at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, Vt. There are no public calling hours. A small service and celebration of life is being planned for some time in the summer, at a date and time to be announced.
For those who wish, contributions may be made in Barbara’s honor to the Applewood Activities Department at Applewood Rehabilitation Center, 8 Snow Road, Winchester, NH 03470.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
