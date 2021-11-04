Barbara Ruth Howard, 76, of Marlborough, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Oct. 25, 2021. with family at her side.
She was born on Feb. 27, 1945, in Staten Island, N.Y., to the late Muriel Elizabeth (Apgar) Burbank and Richard Mayberry Burbank.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Hazel E. Casillo, of Keene; her son, Kevin S. Burbank, of Langdon; and her beloved husband of 43 years, James E. Howard, of Marlborough.
Barbara was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family and friends. She was a faithful and devoted member of the Marlborough Federated Church since moving to Marlborough in 1971. She served her community by volunteering for countless activities over the years through her church, the Marlborough Elementary School, The Ladies Circle and Evening United Groups. If there was something going on in town, she was there. She was known by her friends and family as someone who was always laughing and fun to be around.
Her relationship to Christ and her family were anchors in her life. Her generosity is unparalleled. She was someone who would give you her last dime if you were in need. Barbara was always up for something fun. She facilitated many activities for the children in our area, serving as a Girl Scout Leader, assisting with 4-H activities and leading educational tours to the nation’s capitol via the American Heritage Tour for 15 years. She spread joy by performing as a clown for church events many years ago. She loved to prepare delicious food for her friends and family. Her loved ones will especially miss her green Jell-O Masterpiece and her famous pumpkin whoopie pies.
Barbara was a devoted friend and maintained very strong friendships throughout her life. She always made time for her friends via activities like her “lunch bunch group” and regular “card party” get-togethers. She never met a stranger and had an uncanny ability to connect with folks from all walks of life. She was the kind of neighbor you would want to have. Before retirement Barbara held several positions around town and was a very hard worker, instilling a strong work ethic among her children. Most notably she loved her work family at Yankee Magazine in Jaffrey and made lifelong friendships through her time at that company. She also worked at Chesco in Keene where she provided care for adults with intellectual disability in the community and at their homes. After retirement she enjoyed caring for her grandchildren Mason, Noah and Kenzie at her home.
Barbara is survived by her son, Edward J. Howard (Melissa), of Marlborough; her daughter, Ellen M. Howard (Michael Clair), of Asheville, N.C.; and her grandchildren: Mason J. Howard, Noah S. Howard and Mackenzie R. Howard of Marlborough, and Norah L. Clair and Conan J. Clair of Asheville, N.C. She is also survived by her loving sister, Carole B. Vetland, formerly of Staten Island, N.Y., now of Pompano Beach, Fla.; and her brother, Richard M. Burbank, of Staten Island, N.Y.; her sisters-in-law: Shirley Leckie Reed of St. Paul, Minn., Casandra M. Silk of Kingston, R.I., and Cindy J. Letendre (John) of Keene; many beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, special friends and neighbors.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Four Seasons Hospice and Hospice and Community Services (HCS) of Keene for their excellent care and compassion.
The family will be holding a private graveside service on Nov. 27, 2021, in Marlborough, followed by a celebration of life on June 18, 2022. Details will be forthcoming on time and location for her celebration of life in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Federated Church of Marlborough, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough NH 03455. To plant a tree in memory of Barbara, please visit our floral store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.