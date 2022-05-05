Barbara Rockwell

Barbara (Ervin) Rockwell was a doting wife, caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Much to the sadness of all who knew her, she left this world on April 29, 2022.
Barbara was born to Florence (Farley) and Lawrence Ervin on Jan. 9, 1936, in Medford, Mass. Barbara had two brothers and one sister who predeceased her.
On Aug. 28, 1951, she met the love of her life, Earl Rockwell, and they were married in 1955. The couple moved to Stoddard in 1962, where they raised their two children, Steven and Kathy.
During her life, she worked as an assistant tax collector and was actively involved in the community as a member of the Stoddard Congregational Church, Town Librarian, Community Event Organization, Garden Club, Red Hatters, Nelson Rip Out Club, Senior Lunch Program, fundraising dinners and community events such as the Stoddard Old Home Days and the Stoddard Food Band. Barbara received the top volunteer award in Cheshire County in 2017, along with Cheshire County’s Older Volunteer in 2021. Gov. Chris Sununu presented both awards to her. Anyone who knew Barbara said she was a force and referred to her as the “road runner”!
Barbara is survived by her two children: Steven Rockwell and his wife, Cheryl; and Kathy Hall and her husband, Wayne; four grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Her husband, Earl, predeceased her on Jan. 21, 2003.
Come and remember Barbara with us at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, on Friday evening, May 6, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Stoddard Congregational Church, 1549 Route 123 North, Stoddard. Burial will follow in the Robb Cemetery, Route 123 South, Stoddard. Barbara prefers that donations be made to the Stoddard Congregational Church, P.O. Box 334, Stoddard NH 03464; or to the Stoddard Fire Department, P.O. Box 268, Stoddard NH 03464. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
