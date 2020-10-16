A graveside service with committal prayers for Barbara McGuirk Chabot, 86, of Newnan, Ga., and formerly of Walpole, who passed on July 19, 2020, will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are welcome and are asked to please wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.