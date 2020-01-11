Barbara McDonald
Barbara McDonald, 73, of Marlborough, died peacefully, Sunday afternoon, Jan. 5, 2020, in the comfort of her home, after a period of declining health.
She was born in Keene, the daughter of William and Ida (Edwards) Brooks. She grew up in Jaffrey until she graduated from high school there.
Barbara married Leonard McDonald in a ceremony at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Winooski, Vt., on Oct. 10, 1964. She had loved to play cards, dominoes and bingo. Barbara also loved to travel, spending her winters in Orange City, Fla., and her numerous family camping trips at Lake Champlain. She had a deep love for wild animals, especially wolves. Barbara’s biggest pride and joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Barbara was predeceased by: her husband, Leonard, on Jan. 13, 2019; and her daughter, Angela, earlier.
She is survived by: her daughter, Cynthia Hanninen, and her husband, Russell, of Marlborough; her son-in-law, Bryan Goodell; her sister-in-law, Teresa Woodley, and her husband, Ronald; her four grandchildren: Ashley Huntoon, Jeff Bleau, Ryan Goodell and Alyshia Hanninen; her nine great-grandchildren: Noah, Ethan, Beau, Gretchen, Shelby, Jeffrey, Brady, Tristen and Isabella; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours, which will be held at the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River St., Jaffrey, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date.
To share photographs or memories with Barbara’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
