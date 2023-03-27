Barbara Mary Halloran, 86, died peacefully on the morning of March 24, 2023, in Peterborough, surrounded by the love of her family.
Born in Princeton, N.J., on Aug. 15, 1936, to George and Mary (née Flynn) Tarrant, Barbara married her husband, John, in 1960 and began a family. She raised her four children with John in Havertown, Pa., where the couple lived for 40 years before their move to Kennett Square, Pa.
Barbara attended Misericordia College, earning a bachelor of arts in 1959, and Villanova University, earning a master of arts in 1977, and was an avid Villanova basketball fan and season ticket holder, as well as a Phillies and Eagles devotee.
In retirement she loved to travel and delighted in doting on her grandsons and supporting their activities. She was deeply proud of her Irish heritage and devoted to her Catholic faith as an active parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Manoa, Pa., and St Patrick in Kennett, Pa.
Barbara was a beloved wife of 59 years before John’s death in 2020; loving mother of John “Mike” Halloran of New Hampshire; Patti Seymour (Gregory) of New Hampshire; and Eileen Stasiunas (Christopher) of Avondale Pa.; adoring grandmother of Tom Stasiunas (Rebecca) of Oxford Pa.; and Matt Stasiunas (Kaitlin) of Henrico, Va.; and great-grandmother of Colson Stasiunas.
She is predeceased by her son, Timothy; and her husband, John.
She touched the lives of so many and earned a place in the hearts of everyone who met her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Patrick Church in Kennett Square, Pa., on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to the American Brain Foundation (americanbrainfoundation.org)
To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit Barbara’s online tribute page at www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.
