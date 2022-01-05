Barbara Mary Barry

Barbara Mary (O’Neil) Barry, 91, a native of Keene, passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side and loved ones nearby, on Dec. 22, 2021, at the Applewood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester.
Her parents, Arthur G. and Mary (Hosker) O’Neil, welcomed their daughter into the world on Feb. 21, 1930, in Keene. Barbara attended St. Joseph’s Regional School and was a 1948 graduate of Keene High School.
She went on to attend secretarial school in Manchester and was employed there until she married Robert W. Barry Sr. They made their home in Keene, where they raised their three children until their retirement to Florida. She returned to Keene following Robert’s passing on Dec. 28, 2004. During her marriage, she continued to work in various capacities while raising her family. Recently, she was a member of the Keene Senior Center Swingers.
The simple pleasures in life brought great joy to Barbara. A day of golf, watching NASCAR races on TV, summertime camping at Hampton Beach, cookouts at her poolside, daily walks with her husband and dog, and hosting many family gatherings. She loved to cook and nobody left her table hungry. She always had a rich treasury of family history and local knowledge, which she lovingly shared with her younger siblings and her family.
Barbara was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Her love of life came through and was shown through her joyous spirit and her loving smile for all.
Barbara will be greatly missed by many, especially her children: daughter Sheila Barry-Segal of Keene; son Robert W. Barry Jr. and his wife, Debbie, of Windsor, Colo.; and son Bruce W. Barry and his wife, Janice, of Keene; her grandchildren: Dennis C. Madden Jr. and his wife, Victoria; Nicole (Madden) Richards; Jarod Segal; Isaac Segal; Christopher Barry; Colleen Barry; Caitlin Barry and her husband, Eric Stunkel; and David Barry; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Kathleen (O’Neil) Trubiano, and her husband, Patrick, of Fitzwilliam and Florida; a brother, Michael O’Neil, and his wife, Carol, of New Hampshire and Naples, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to her husband of 49 years, Robert W. Barry Sr., she is predeceased by her two brothers, Paul O’Neil and Arthur O’Neil; a great-grandson, Robert Paul Madden; her mother, Mary (Hosker) O’Neil; and her father, Arthur G. O’Neil, and his wife, Margaret (O’Leary) O’Neil.
A celebration of life and graveside committal in St. Joseph Cemetery, Keene, will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, in Barbara’s memory, you may perform a random act of kindness or donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with her arrangements. To offer online condolences or to share special moments, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.