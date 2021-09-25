A graveside service for Barbara M. Lambert, 98, a lifelong resident of Keene, who passed away on Dec. 21, 2019, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery NED, North Lincoln Street, Keene. Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements.
