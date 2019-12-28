Barbara M. Lambert
Barbara M. (Adams) Lambert, 98, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away on Dec. 21, 2019, after a period of declining health.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1921, in Hartland, Vt., the daughter of Bessie M. (Shattuck) and Ernest H. Adams. She attended area schools and graduated from Keene High School with the Class of 1940.
On Oct. 5, 1940, she married Francis N. Lambert. Together, they enjoyed life in the country and raising their two boys.
Barbara will be remembered as a sweet and caring woman who exemplified being a wonderful mother. Family was of utmost importance to her. She believed in loving everyone and showing kindness to others. Barbara instilled a strong work ethic in her children. She enjoyed tending to her garden and was known for her good cooking and baking skills.
Barbara leaves behind her sons: Douglas E. Lambert and his wife, Diana, of Seal Beach, Calif.; and David B. Lambert of Keene; grandchildren: Brian Lambert and his fiance, Joyell Emmond, of Nelson; Angela Rodriguez and her husband, Steve, of Corona, Calif; and Chris Lambert and his wife, Jen, of Union City, Calif.; great-grandchildren: Stella Lambert, Joey Rodriguez and Jessie Rodriguez; her sister, Gail Hackett of Montrose, Colo.; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Francis N. Lambert, in 1995; and siblings: Everett Adams, Earl Adams, Ernest Adams, Theda Whitney, Avis Kingsbury, Ruth Beliveau and Janice Adams.
A memorial service with burial at Woodland Cemetery in Keene will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara M. Lambert’s name to a charity of one’s choice.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Barbara, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
