Barbara M. Chabot

Barbara M. (McGuirk) Chabot, 86, of Newnan, Ga., and formerly of Walpole, passed peacefully July 19, 2020 at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin, Ga.
Barbara was born Aug. 3, 1933, the fourth of eight children of the late James and Eleanor (Stearns) McGuirk, in Bellows Falls. She graduated Bellows Falls Union High School. Barb was proud of her career with “the phone company,” where she was a telephone operator — in the early days, on roller skates! She lived all but the last year of her life in Walpole.
Barbara married Edward O. “Joe” Chabot of Keene on July 14, 2001, and they shared their golden years together. They enjoyed golf, Joe’s musical talents, playing cards and spending winters in Venice, Fla., with her son.
She is survived by her husband; her children: Jeffrey (Nina) Aldrich of Westmoreland; Bradford (Arlene) Aldrich of Charlestown; Karen Clark of Brandon, Fla.; and Stuart (Cindy) Aldrich of Newnan, Ga.; her sister, Jane Johnson, of Walpole; her brother, Paul McGuirk, of North Walpole; her brother, John (Connie) McGuirk of Walpole; her grandchildren: Ryan (Leah) Aldrich, Jaren (Jessie) Clark and Jerni Clark; her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her faithful German Shepherd, Lacey.
Barb cherished her Catholic faith and rarely missed Saturday Mass. When her children were young, she would bribe her son, Stuart, into attending Mass by allowing him drive her to service, at the tender age of 12. She didn’t flinch if he passed cars going 25 mph ... she knew the only town cop was busy directing traffic at Mass. She was an incredible mother.
Barb was an avid gardener and she took great pleasure in manicuring her yard to be the pride of Wentworth Road in Walpole. Every spring found her pruning and spreading bark mulch, by hand, for weeks.
Strong and independent, she embraced life. If you were lucky, she would treat you with her famous yodel, or possibly sing her rousing rendition of “Oh Lord, It’s Hard to be Humble.” She loved to travel, and rarely refused the opportunity to “go.” Her zest for life endured to the very end. Even during her last few months, and despite her accelerating dementia and physical ailments, she was always ready for Mexican lunch on Wednesday. She never let pain slow her down, or keep her from doing what she wanted to do.
