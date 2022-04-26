Barbara M. Arsenault, 99, of South Portland, Maine, died peacefully Thursday, April 21, 2022, in South Portland.
She was born in Avon, Mass., on Feb. 25, 1923, the daughter of Arthur and Rose (Brunelle) Gagne. She worked for many years as a claims processor in the insurance industry.
Barbara married Francis Keene in 1945 and they spent many happy years together, raising their two sons in Keene. Francis died in 1992 and Barbara moved to Maine, where her two sons resided. In 2000, she married Joseph A. Arsenault and they shared 4½ years together before his death.
She was a longtime associate of the Presentation Sisters of Mary.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Wendy Ann Keene; a sister, Helena McLean; and a brother, H. Ernest Gagne. Barbara is survived by her two sons: Jeffrey Keene and his wife, Pamela, of Eliot, Maine; and Russell Keene and his wife, Patricia, of South Portland, Maine; three granddaughters: Allison, Valerie and Melanie; five great-grandchildren: Taylor, Winter, Willow, Violet and Ivy; a stepdaughter, Denise Arsenault, of Raynham, Mass.; and a stepson, Donald Arsenault, and his wife, Cindy, of Raynham, Mass., and their children, Emily and Donnie, and grandson, Taiven.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough, Maine, on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Avon, Mass., on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 301, Maryknoll N.Y. 10545-0301; or Presentation of Mary Provincial House, 209 Lawrence St., Methuen MA 01844-3884.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland Chapel. To view Barbara’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.