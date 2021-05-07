Barbara Louise Faucher

Barbara Louise (Kent) Faucher died peacefully in her home on March 21, 2021, after a period of declining health, at the age of 89.
She was born to Ethel (MacKenzie) Kent and Charles Kent Sr. on Sept. 7, 1931, in the town of Wellesly, Mass. She married Louis A. Faucher Jr. on April 19, 1952, in Keene, at Saint Bernard’s Church.
She attended Keene schools and graduated from Keene High School in 1950.
She entered the workforce right after high school but became a lifelong homemaker after her marriage to Louis. With him she raised four daughters — Louise, Marie, Deborah and Renee.
When her daughters were all of school age, she remade herself into an antiques and estate dealer. She once owned her own shop, The Old Road to Boston Antiques, which she operated out of her home. Through the study of antiques, she became involved with the local history of Keene and the history of the Keene-Marlboro Street Glassworks. The family discovered that they owned a dumping area from the old glass company on their land. They would dig for bottle remnants and slag glass looking for intact bottles and flasks. A large amount of discarded slag glass was unearthed.
Always the Yankee, she set her mind to find a way to use it. In her research she learned of a process called “pate de verre” (paste of glass) and adapted it to use with the flint glass pieces but without the firing method. She decided to repurpose found slag glass from that same Keene factory for artistic expression. She started by making jewelry from the paste and in time graduated to 12-to-14-inch sculptures. Eventually, she exhibited her glass sculptures of wildlife, like whales and eagles, sailing ships, and even busts of Ted Kennedy and John F. Kennedy. Pieces appeared locally at the Colony House Museum and were entered in the annual competition held by the Corning Glass Museum in the 1980s.
In the 1990s she changed mediums for her artwork to wax and sent her sculptures to a foundry for bronzing. She was a member of the Sharon Arts Center and the Monadnock Art Association for many years and exhibited during the Keene Art Walk, Stonewall Farm Annual Art Auction events, and at the N.H. Antiques Co-op in Milford more recently. Her bronze sculptures are still available for sale.
Her other passions included gardening. She loved roses. She spent many long hours transforming the backyard of her Swanzey home into a meditation garden which also included a fish pond with koi for many years. Animals were prevalent in most of her art and life. She always had a small dog or two by her side.
She was predeceased by her husband, Louis Faucher; her daughter, Marie Helie; and her brothers, Charles Kent Jr. and Donald Kent.
She is survived by three daughters: Louise Winslow and her husband, Todd, of Brattleboro; Deborah Faucher of North Swanzey; and Renee Campbell and her husband, Frank, of Northfield (N.H.); and three granddaughters: Kyra Campbell, Laurissa Goslant and Leslie Underwood. Her extended family includes her half-brother, David Kent, of Brookline, Mass.; her half-sister, Judith (Kent) Goodwin, of Sturbridge, Mass.; her half-sister, Janet Brye, of Bellingham, Mass.; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
No formal services will be held at this time. The family plans to have a small private gathering later in the year.
Anyone who would like to make a memorial contribution in Barbara’s name may send it to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (603-354-4015, https://monadnockhumanesociety.org/).
