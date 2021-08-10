Barbara L. (Wilson) Tedford, 87, of Winchester, passed away on Aug. 9, 2021. She passed peacefully while sleeping at Applewood Care Center in Winchester. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
