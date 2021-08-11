Barbara L. Tedford

Barbara L. (Wilson) Tedford, 92, a longtime resident of Winchester and formerly of Swanzey, died on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Applewood Care Center in Winchester. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Barbara was born the daughter of the late Julia (Hammond) and Henry Wilson on March 3, 1929, in Worcester, Mass. She was educated in Keene, where she attended local schools.
On May 10, 1947, she exchanged vows with Robert C. Tedford, celebrated at Parker’s Pines Restaurant in Keene. Sadly, Robert passed on June 1, 2018, after 71 years of marriage.
She was always a stay-at-home mother and wife. It was important for Barbara to be available to her children and to take care of the home.
Barbara enjoyed reading and working on word searches. Mostly, she enjoyed being “Grandma” not just to her own family but to others who would come into the home. She was a caregiver all of her life, even when she went to the nursing home.
On her first day at Applewood she was welcomed to the facility by staff and her new roommate, Doris. They were both admitted on the same day and became friends watching out for each other. They were friends until the end where they would both move on to the next phase. Sadly, they both passed on the same day.
Barbara is survived by her children and their spouses: Cynthia L. Whitten and her partner, Michael Ucci, of Punta Gorda, Fla.; Billie Jo Jackson of Winchester; Raymond C. Tedford and his wife, Sylvia, of Winchester; and Joely A. Fanning and her husband, Jack, of Swanzey; 11 grandchildren: Robert, Raymond, Bruce and Billy Phillips; Paul, Gary and Corey Jackson; Colin and Becky Tedford; Paul Beliveau and Amanda Nordberg. In addition, she leaves 20 great-grandchildren, a growing number of great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, and a former son-in-law, Gary Jackson. Barbara is predeceased by her three brothers.
In keeping with Barbara’s wishes there are no calling hours. A simple service will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will follow in the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery, Forest Lake Road, Winchester. Due to the increase in COVID-19 infections the family has asked that everyone in attendance wear masks. Flowers will gladly be accepted. Donations can be made in memory of Barbara L. Tedford to: Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth (CHAD), One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon NH. 03766. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.