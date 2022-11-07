Barbara L. Magoun, 90, passed away on Oct. 28, 2022, at Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Jaffrey.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1932, in Glen Ridge, N.J., daughter to Joseph C. and Alice Lucille (Major) Savage. Barbara attended Tredyffrin-Easttown School in Berywn, Pa., graduating with the class of 1950. She went on to attend college at Grove City College and Pierce College in Pennsylvania.
Barbara married the love of her life, Thomas, on June 18, 1955, in Wayne, Pa.
In her free time Barbara enjoyed cooking and baking, hosting parties for family and friends, playing Mahjong, and writing children’s stories and poetry. She also enjoyed reading, sewing, crafts and was especially fond of all roses.
Barbara was predeceased by both of her parents; and her husband, Thomas Magoun, in 2002.
She will be forever remembered by her daughter, Susan Marland, and her husband, Mike, of Spofford; a sister, Dorothy Lano, of Scarborough, Maine; two grandchildren, Bobby Grant of Strafford and Ryann Grant of Swanzey; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Barbara’s final resting place will be alongside her husband in Oahu Cemetery in Honolulu, Hawaii.
To leave a condolence for Barbara’s family or to share a memory, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.