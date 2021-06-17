Barbara Jones

Barbara (Lindquist) Jones, of Fitzwilliam, died on June 8, 2021.
Barbara was born on Nov. 9, 1918, and grew up in Worcester, Mass., the daughter of Frank and Dinah Lindquist. She enjoyed her childhood with her siblings, David and Miriam. She was born during the Pandemic of 1918 and witnessed, with fascinated interest, the turbulent, dynamic and sometimes tragic times of the 20th century. Her education was driven by an intense curiosity. Her avid desire to witness and understand all the things in this world was a central part of her life. Her formal education culminated with her graduation from Boston University and was soon followed by her career as a geography teacher in Lunenburg, Mass.
In 1942, she married Samuel Bennet Jones, also living in Worcester at the time. She and her husband, who had opened a medical practice in Worcester, worked together throughout the war to provide every level of general and emergency medical service needed during those challenging times.
Following the war, with the birth of their daughter, Zella, Barbara began raising her family. Her involvement in the medical practice would diminish as the needs and demands of their seven children and the pursuit of their varied interests evolved. In 1950, Barbara and Samuel purchased an old farmhouse in Fitzwilliam and, on weekends and summers, they would take every available chance to be there. Their continuous caravan back and forth between Worcester and Fitzwilliam with the seven children, the cats and the dogs were a sight to behold. Added to this, they began keeping horses and decided that the family should all take up skiing. They maintained a social life in both places, encouraged their children to be involved in all matters of extracurricular pursuits and celebrated every holiday and special occasion in full regalia. At any one time there would be school plays, high school sports, music lessons and science projects spread across the kitchen table: seven children, all in different directions at the same time. At one time, they even had a 4-piece band practicing in the basement.
Barbara encouraged all her children to share their family life with their friends and the houses began filling up with a host of people who always felt welcome in her home. The food, the transportation and the logistics of this overflowing life was incredible. The Jones household could be described as a tornado of activity. At the center of it was Barbara making everything possible without ever drawing attention to herself or making a big deal about the magnitude of the enterprise. Her indulgence remained, as it had always been, and her love of learning, and she would always seek a quite place to read and keep pace with world events, the news of the day or her favorite natural history journals.
When she and Sam retired the Worcester practice and moved to Fitzwilliam, no one knew what to do with the hundreds of the dogeared National Geographic Magazines she had stored in the basement or the overloaded bookshelves all over the house. With their full-time return to New Hampshire, they expanded their country practice and Barbara resumed her earlier role as receptionist, manager and nurse. Their patients, many of whom had followed them from Worcester, became like personal friends. The warm and informal banter in the waiting room, which always seemed to put everyone at ease, was a hallmark of Barbara’s effect on people.
Sam passed away in 2000 and Barbara finally took the opportunity to dive into her reading, focus on her then-expanding family and spend time in her gardens. Recently, someone asked: “What did Barbara do?” It seemed like such an unanswerable question. Anyone who was lucky enough to live inside Barbara’s private nature got to know one of the most thoughtful and generous souls ever. Someone recently noted of Barbara: “102 years — it was just not enough time.”
She is survived by seven children: her daughter, Zella Jones; her daughter, Candace Sullivan, and her husband, Chip; her son, Ben Jones, and his wife, Susie; her daughter, Amity Strandfeldt, and her husband, Robert; her son, Quentin Jones, and his wife, Bonnie; her daughter, Hilary Garivaltis, and her husband, George; and her daughter, Favour Raitto; her 16 grandchildren: Amasa, Anya, Arlis, Asa, Bo, Brendon, Eben, Emma, Evlyn, Ezra, James, Kerry, Leland, Rory, Samuel and Willa; and her six great-grandchildren: Austen, Corey, Damhan, Rowen, Sean and Talon. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Samuel Bennett Jones.
Barbara will be laid to rest with her husband, Sam, in the Fitzwilliam Village Cemetery in a private ceremony. Please, no flowers, but if you are moved to make a gesture, please consider contributing to the Dan Baker Memorial Fund as a recognition of the great assistance our fire and rescue services perform under often difficult circumstances. Donations are to be used for the Lucas 3 Automatic CPR machine. Checks can be made payable to the Fitzwilliam Fire Dept. or The Fitzwilliam Police Dept., P.O. Box 726, Fitzwilliam NH 03447. For more information, contact Brandy Handy at the Fitzwilliam Police Dept. at 603-585-6565.
