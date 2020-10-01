Barbara Joan Schweigert, 66, of Hancock, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 9, 2020, surrounded by family.
She was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Dec. 29, 1953, the fourth daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Harry J. Schweigert, (Eleanor Creeden).
Barbara was raised in Buffalo and moved to Hancock in the early ‘70s. Many remember when she was employed at The Folkway. Later, she earned a bachelor of science in computer science at Keene State College. For two decades, Barbara was employed by Bolton Equipment Sales and most recently by D.L. Thurrott of Rhode Island.
A nature lover and avid walker, Barbara was seen in the very early mornings, no matter the weather, with Sugar, her faithful Shetland sheepdog. She also enjoyed kayaking, gardening and baking her ornately decorated seasonal cookies, which she made for the Historical Association, The Women’s Guild and for community events. Barbara worked tirelessly to support many Democratic campaigns. In addition, she received immense joy from building themed wood piles in her front yard. Barbara’s many friends appreciated her kind and generous spirit, sense of humor, resiliency and her beautiful smile. Those who knew her will miss her goodness and indomitable spirit. After her cancer diagnosis in August, Barbara immediately made plans to support other cancer patients. Barbara’s passing leaves a deep void in her community.
Barbara is survived by Ann S. McIlvain of Bryn Mawr, Pa.; Margaret E. Schweigert of New York City; Katherine S. Morse of Hancock; and Mr. and Mrs. Harry Joseph Schweigert (Lisa Reuterwall), of Huson, Mont.; and many nieces, a nephew and several great-nieces
Donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Hancock Helping Hands of Hancock, Congregational Church of Hancock, Hancock, NH 03449, or to a charity of your choice.
Due to COVID 19, services will be held sometime in the future.
