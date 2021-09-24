Barbara Joan Koziatek

Barbara Joan (Ganley) Koziatek passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, with her loving husband, Joseph S. Koziatek, by her side.
Joan, what she went by, was born July 9, 1940, in Hartford, Conn., to John and Barbara (Devine) Ganley. Joan, originally from Suffield, Conn., resided in East Lyme, Conn., for her adult life. A graduate of Suffield High School, she took coursework at Wesleyan and UConn.
Joan was a devoted Catholic attending St. Matthias and St. Agnes Churches. After raising their three daughters, Joan began a career in taxes. She joined H&R Block, moving rapidly up the ranks from tax preparer to office manager of one location to Manager over two locations in Southeast Connecticut. After retiring from H & R Block she volunteered with AARP doing taxes each year — her clients followed her there so she was able to continue assisting them. She loved working with her clients and helping them. Joan was also a longtime volunteer at the East Lyme Public Library research desk. Answering the phone and directing the calls to the librarians, she enjoyed her Thursday afternoon volunteer time.
Her most favorite role was that of Gramma. Joan doted on her grandsons, Troy Gorgas, Kyle Gorgas, Max Devore, Oliver Roy and Alastair Roy. She was often heard to say, “Gramma loves you best and you love Gramma best.” Apparently, it is a special grandmother power to love all the grands best. She was a devoted Mom to her three daughters, Kathy Roy, Elaine Koziatek and Rachel Devore, and her favorite son-in-law, J. Gordon Roy. Joan leaves behind many dear friends who will miss her and her great sense of humor and who always knew just when to call and help them.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic, Conn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Church, Haigh Ave., Niantic, Conn.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends are asked to donate to the St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared on Mrs. Koziatek’s memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
