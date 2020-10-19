Barbara Jean Wilkinson, 68, of Strafford, peacefully passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, after a long battle with breast cancer.
She was born in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late William and Ethel Wilkinson. She was a graduate of Southern Regional High School with the class of 1970.
She worked as a carpenter and furniture-grade woodworker most of her adult life. She started her own company, Flying Horse Woodworks, specializing in reproducing antique millwork and custom CNC woodcarving.
She enjoyed spending time with her sons and grandchildren. She loved raising and working with the horses she rescued, gardening, raising chickens and eating whatever her husband, John, decided to cook or bake for her. She always enjoyed the company of a small zoo of cats, dogs and fish in the house.
Barbara Jean leaves behind her husband of 22 years, John; her sons: Jesse, Thomas and Jeremy; her sister, Susan; her brothers, William and Michael; and her two grandchildren, Alyssa and Jeremy. Barbara Jean was predeceased by her brother, Thomas, in 1986.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St., Concord. Please follow the current social distancing guidelines: a mask must always be worn and six feet of distance maintained between people while inside the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Live and Let Live Farm Rescue and Sanctuary, 20 Paradise Lane, Chichester NH 03258; or in memory of Barbara Jean Wilkinson, Seacoast Cancer Center, to the Foundation, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, 789 Central Ave., Dover NH 03820.
