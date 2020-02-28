Barbara J. La Clair
Barbara J. (Rokes) La Clair, 77, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away in the comfort of home surrounded by family on Feb. 26, 2020, following a period of declining health.
She was born on April 2, 1942, in Keene, the daughter of the late Dorothy (Sessions) Elmore and George Rokes. She attended area school and graduated from Keene High School with the Class of 1960.
Barbara was a longtime employee of Timken, from which she retired as a stockroom technician.
There was nothing more important to Barbara than spending time with her family. She had a passion for photography and captured many wonderful memories. She was an enthusiastic Boston sports fan and enjoyed watching golf and car racing. In her younger years, she had participated in bowling leagues at Yankee Lanes in Keene. If Barbara wasn’t out playing bingo or curled up with a good book at home, you could probably find her catching up on the latest episode of General Hospital and crocheting.
Barbara will be dearly missed by her sons: Michael La Clair Jr. and his wife, Jenny, of Keene; Jason La Clair of Keene; and Russell La Clair and his wife, Lisa, of Richmond; her grandchildren: Amanda Chase, Mason La Clair, EmilyAnn La Clair, Elizabeth La Clair, Parker La Clair, Izaac La Clair and Garrett Wilson; her siblings: Bernard Rokes of Stoddard; Russell Rokes of Keene; Alicia Penna and her husband, Richard, of Marlborough; and Sandra Everard, of West Swanzey; her sister-in-law, Roberta Rokes, of Winchester; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
She was predeceased by her son, Robert La Clair; and her siblings: Bruce Rokes and his wife, Florence; George Rokes, Jr.; and Janita Knight; her sister-in-law, Janey Rokes; and her brother-in-law, Gordon Everard.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Barbara’s life on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at The Pub Restaurant, 131 Winchester St., Keene. A private burial at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene will be held with family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made in Barbara J. La Clair’s name to Home Healthcare, Hospice, and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene, NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Barbara, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
