Barbara J. Kimball Sanocki

Barbara J. (Ledger) Kimball Sanocki, 90, a longtime resident of Winchester and formerly of Grovetown, died on July 5, 2021, at Applewood Care Center in Winchester. She passed peacefully while sleeping.
Barbara was born the daughter of the late Nettie (Brigham) and Frank Ledger on Oct. 9, 1930, in Groveton. She gradated from Groveton High School with the class of 1948.
On Dec. 27, 1952, she exchanged vows with Howard C. Kimball at Fort Monmouth, N.J. Because Howard was being deployed it was a simple service. Sadly, Howard died on Nov. 18, 1978, after almost 26 years of marriage. Barbara was fortunate to find love again and in 1986 she exchanged vows with Walter Sanocki at the United Church of Christ in Keene. Sadly, he passed on Jan. 19, 1993, after seven years of marriage.
Barbara was employed at Smiths Medical in Keene for three years before her retirement in 1996. Prior, she had worked at Shaw’s Grocery Store, Dunkin’ Donuts, Edwards Food Warehouse and the Valley Green Restaurant.
She enjoyed reading, working on puzzles and taking care of her grandchildren and other little ones. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Time was spent traveling, playing bingo and volunteering at the Keene Community Kitchen.
Mrs. Sanocki is survived by her daughter, Brenda J. Wood, and her husband, Donald, of Winchester; her five grandchildren: Heather Rurka and her husband, Christopher, of Winchester; Kristen Rounds of Winchester; Matthew Wood of Swanzey; Michelle Minson of Swanzey; and Christopher Wood of Keene. In addition, she leaves several great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Barbara is predeceased by her son, Brian H. Kimball, who passed on May 1, 2001; and her siblings: Francis Ledger, Alice Niro, George Ledger, Rodger Ledger, Stuart Ledger, Theodore Ledger, William Ledger, Shirley Ledger and Romeo Ledger.
In keeping with Barbara’s wishes there were no calling hours. Burial took place privately on Friday, July 30, 2021, in the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester. All services were under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.