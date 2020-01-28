Barbara J. Howe
Barbara J. Howe, 89, of Plain Road, a longtime resident of Hinsdale, died peacefully Friday morning, Jan. 24, 2020, at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital following a period of declining health.
Mrs. Howe was born in Northfield, Mass., on Dec. 28, 1930, the daughter of Erwin and Marion (Ainsworth) Johnson. She was raised and educated in Vernon and was a graduate of Brattleboro High School.
She was primarily a devoted homemaker but had been employed for several years at the former Bridgeport Metal Goods in Hinsdale and also worked in the Hinsdale High School cafeteria.
Of her leisure time activities, she enjoyed wintering with her husband in Inverness, Fla., enjoyed gardening, socializing with friends and attending special dinner functions with her husband.
Barbara was a member of the F.O. Eagles, Brattleboro Aerie 2445 and the American Legion, Brattleboro Post 5 Auxiliary.
On June 10, 1950, at Saint Joseph’s Church in Hinsdale she was married to Louis Edward “Lou” Howe. Her devoted husband of 61 years predeceased her on Aug. 13, 2011.
Survivors include two sons, Stephen Howe and wife, Paula, of Hinsdale and Rodney Howe and wife, Lynn, of Culloeka, Tenn., six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by one sister, Nancy Kelly, and a brother, Thomas Johnson.
Graveside committal services in the family lot in Saint Joseph’s Cemetery in Hinsdale will be conducted in the springtime when the cemetery reopens, to be announced by the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Hinsdale Fire Department, 13 Depot St., Hinsdale, NH 03451 or to Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
To sign an online register book with messages of e-condolence to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
