Barbara J. Higgins
Barbara J. Higgins, 80, died peacefully at the Jaffrey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center while surrounded by her family, on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 15, 1939, in Putnam, Conn., daughter of the late Leo and Eva (Gagnon) Hemmingway. “Barb” was raised and educated in Putnam, graduating from Putnam High School with the class of 1957. She had lived in New Hampshire for many years, both in Henniker and in Jaffrey, and had enjoyed working at various video stores and hair salons locally, and particularly enjoyed being a clerk at Eastern Mountain Sports in Peterborough.
Barb enjoyed knitting blankets and baby hats and had donated many of them to local hospitals and charities. She also loved buying yarn and quilting, cooking, wrestling, online shopping and having her hair done. She had a soft spot in her heart for all animals, including owls, camels and dogs, but especially for her beloved cats, Oliver and Gabby. Barb was an avid reader and had read hundreds of books over the years. She also loved movies and had many VHS and DVD movies to this day. She was a night owl and would stay up late watching her favorite TV shows, “Monk,” “The Golden Girls,” “Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman” and “Gunsmoke,” often falling asleep in her favorite chair.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Nelson E. Higgins, of Jaffrey; her daughter, Tracy Worden, and her companion, David Gates, of Athol, Mass.; her step-children: Heather Murphy and her husband, Paul, of Leominster, Mass.; Nelson W. Higgins and his wife, Misty, of Rush Springs, Okla.; and Tina Higgins and her companion, Ron Needham, of Swanzey; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her cousins, Cathy and Tommy; and her dear friends, Jackie and Becky.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Saint Peter Cemetery on High Street in Peterborough.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara J. Higgins’ name to Kitty Rescue and Adoption, P.O. Box 468, Jaffrey NH 03452.
To send flowers, share memories, photographs and condolences with her family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com
