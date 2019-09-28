Barbara Hull Richardson
Barbara Hull Richardson of Keene passed away on March 23, 2019. A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. at the Keene Unitarian Universalist Church, 69 Washington St., Keene.
