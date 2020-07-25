Barbara Elizabeth Simonds
Barbara Elizabeth (Todd) Simonds, 100, died July 21, 2020, with her family by her side.
The daughter of Katherine Nolan Todd and Leon N. Todd, she was born in New London on June 11, 1920.
Barbara graduated from Keene High School as a member of the National Honor Society with the class of 1938.
Barbara married Edward Simonds in April 1942. They shared 71 years together before his death in 2013. Barb and Ed lived in their McKinley Street home surrounded by neighbors that she described as “all wonderful.”
Barbara worked in the bond department of Peerless Insurance for 37½ years as a secretary, retiring as an underwriter.
Once she and Ed retired they enjoyed traveling. Barbara documented their travels and gatherings with family and friends by producing detailed photograph albums.
Her tendency toward perfectionism and her lightning-quick typing skills resulted in typewritten organization for her home. Barb enjoyed reading, so she created a notebook filled with typed pages of books she had read, organized by author.
Her luncheon group with friends, time at York Beach, Maine, her beloved cats and the backyard birds brought her great joy.
She was a very talented knitter, producing intricate knitted gifts for family and friends. She also completed many elaborate needlepoint projects for her home.
Barbara was a member of the First Baptist Church of Keene and Woman’s Fellowship.
After Ed’s death, Barbara lived alone until she turned 99. The family thanks the team at Langdon Place of Keene for the excellent care and kindness they gave Barbara.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the pavilion behind the First Baptist Church of Keene, 105 Maple Ave., Keene.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Barbara, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
