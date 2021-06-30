Barbara Elise (Williams) Ritchie, 80, of Shady Pines, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Nov. 4, 1940, in Phillipston, Mass., the daughter of Albert and Leona (Prentiss) Williams.
On Aug. 23, 1975, in Rutland, Vt., she married Robert F. Ritchie Sr., who predeceased her. She is survived by her children: Becky Gibson, Trevarrow and Charles, of Bellows Falls; Barbara J. Ritchie and Ted Russell of Westminster, Vt., whom she lived with these past five years; Robert Ritchie of Walpole; Brian Ritchie of Newport; Bonnie Ritchie and William of Bellows Falls; and Brad Ritchie of Walpole; three brothers: Doug, Raymond and Louie; two sisters: Thelma and Violet; 19 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, she is predeceased by her daughter, Bridget Ritchie; two great-grandsons; her brothers: Harold, Albert and Ted; and her sisters: Shirley, Violet, Marion, Janet and Norma.
There will be calling hours on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, followed by a graveside service in the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.