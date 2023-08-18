Barbara Elaine Watterson

Barbara Elaine (Yardley) Watterson, 92, of York, Maine, passed away at her home on Aug. 10, 2023, with family by her side.
She was born Nov. 17, 1930, in Keene, daughter of William Yardley and Alice (Bahan) Yardley.
Barbara graduated from Marlborough High School in 1948. In addition to being an exceptional student, she was also an outstanding athlete in her own right, playing on the varsity basketball team throughout her high school career.
She married John Watterson, the true love of her life, on June 30, 1950. Shortly thereafter they moved to Nova Scotia, where John began his professional baseball managerial career. Over the next six years their family grew to five children. Upon returning to Keene, Barbara and John established lifelong roots in the Monadnock Region. Barbara was the consummate working mother, holding full-time positions at Minnewawa Manufacturing, Southwestern Community Services and Cheshire Medical Center, all while raising her family. She was a member of the Marlborough Federated Church. She also was a proud cancer survivor, working diligently to raise money for cancer research.
Family meant the world to Barbara. She was that hands-on grandmother who played a key role in the lives of her children and grandchildren. No last-second request for help was ever declined by Barbara. She was also an unyielding support for her husband, John. Win or lose, she was there for him. Barbara made countless friends as she and John traveled the East Coast in support of their grandkids’ sports and/or ventures. She did not lack for confidence, taking up golf at 74 years old for a 10 year period.
Barbara Watterson will be greatly missed by her children: Kevin and his wife, Heather (Gemmell), of Keene; Daryl and his wife, Donna (Maheux), of Sullivan; Brian and his wife, Kim (Smyth), of Belmont; Kim Stanton of York, Maine; and Toby and his wife, Mary (Hill), of Exeter; her grandchildren: Jon; Ryan and his fiancé, Melissa; Harmoney; Ingrid; Samantha; Shelby and her husband, Ron; and Paige; and her three great grandchildren, MacKenzie, Lucas and Everly.
Barbara is predeceased by her parents; her husband, John; her infant son, John; her three brothers: Bill Yardley, Freeland Yardley and Jimmy Yardley; and several Yardley nephews and nieces.
Burial will be private at Monadnock View Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Marlborough Federated Church, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary, 131 Centre St., Sullivan NH 03445; or Marlborough Federated Church, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough NH 01752.