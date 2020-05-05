Barbara Arline Connor
Barbara Arline Connor, nee Blair, 72, of Frederick, Md., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Barbara was born on July 2, 1947, in Manasquan, N.J., the daughter of Roger and Arline Blair. Soon after her high school graduation, she married the love of her life, Richard Connor. In 1978, they relocated their family from New Jersey to New Hampshire, where she was a big part of her community. Barbara was a member of the Sullivan Fire Dept. for 15 years, and a founding member of the Sullivan Rescue Squad. She served as the first squad captain and was certified as an American Red Cross instructor.
Aside from her volunteering, Barbara held positions as an administrative assistant for companies such as Filtrine, Melanson’s and for the town of Sullivan. Barbara’s hobbies included sewing, crocheting, many kinds of crafts and she enjoyed archery with her husband. To her daughters and all their friends, Barbara was known as “Mom.” She greeted everyone with big, warm “hugz” and the sweetest smile to make all feel welcome and loved.
Barbara is survived by her daughters: Nancy Deitz of Westminster, Vt; Sherry Connor of Sullivan; and Carrie Connor of Lansdowne, Va; her grandchildren: John Knox, Trevor Bourassa, Natalie Deitz and Amanda Adams; four great-grandsons; and her siblings: Nancy Royson, Roger Blair Jr., Lynn Chapman and Carol Blair.
She is predeceased by her husband, Richard, both of her parents, and one great-grandson, Dyllan Knox.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara’s honor to Sullivan Fire and Rescue Co., 440 Centre St., Sullivan NH 03445.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
