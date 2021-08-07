Please join us, Nancy Deitz (Connor), Sherry Connor, Carrie Knox (Connor), family and friends on Aug. 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. to celebrate the life of Barbara Arline Connor, who passed away April 26, 2020. Following an interment at the Sullivan Cemetery behind the Sullivan Congregational Church, we invite all to gather at the Sullivan Fire Station to share memories of this wonderful woman who was dear to many.