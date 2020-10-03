Barbara Anne Stevens

Barbara Ann Stevens, 81, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her daughter’s home in Franklin.
She was born in Montague, Mass., on Dec. 14, 1938, to Michael and Stella (Kruzlic) Branka. She was the oldest of three daughters and raised in the Fort Dummer neighborhood of Brattleboro, graduating from Brattleboro Union High School in 1956.
Barbara met the love of her life after getting her automobile stuck while she and her mother were busy inspecting the new construction work being done on Interstate 91. She married that love, William H. Stevens, of Newport, Maine, in May of 1958 at St. Michaels Church in Brattleboro, eventually settling down to raise their family in Kingston, where they resided for the next 40 years. In 2010 they moved to West Swanzey, where she was known and beloved by the neighborhood dogs that she helped care for.
Barbara worked as a nurse’s aide, lunch lady, housewife and loving mother before working for more than 20 years as a quality control specialist at Western Electric in Andover, Mass., after her kids had left for lives of their own.
She was a renowned gardener, known for her flowers and landscaping skills. She loved bingo, casinos, traveling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, William H. Stevens, of West Swanzey; a son, Michael Stevens, of Bangor, Maine; a daughter, Shelly (Michele) Streeter, and her husband, Michael Hamel, of Franklin; her sister, Nancy Dixon, and her husband, Terry, of Brattleboro; her sister, Debbie Dumas, and her husband, Phil, of Greenfield, Mass.; four grandchildren: Travis Streeter of Pflugerville, Texas; Steven Streeter of Marlboro, Vt.; Eli Stevens of Newmarket; and Paige Stevens of California; as well as three great-grandchildren.
Barbara requested to have no public services and will be laid to rest in West Swanzey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by check to the Brain Injury Association of America, P.O. Box 7416, Merrifield VA 22116-7416, or by credit card at biausa.org/donate; or by check to Paws of Dale Hollow, P.O. Box 242, Byrdstown TN 38549, or through PayPal.
