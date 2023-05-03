Barbara Ann Johnson

Barbara Ann (Jennison) Johnson, 90, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, lovingly surrounded by her family, at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen. She peacefully left this Earth to join the love of her life, Everett, at 11:11 a.m. on Christmas morning.
Barbara will be remembered as a kind, hard-working and generous soul who always made herself available to lend her time and a helping hand, forever putting the needs of others before her own. She had a beautiful smile, loved to laugh, exhibited a fun-loving spirit and was always a source of positivity and encouragement.
She was born the eldest child to the late Beatrice Abigail (Gray) and Arthur Nelson Jennison on May 13, 1932, in Keene. Barbara enjoyed growing up on a farm in Walpole, loved riding her horse and spending summers on Swanzey Lake. She was educated in Walpole and Keene, graduating from Keene High School with the class of 1950. Barbara developed a love for music as she sang in the a cappella choir, also singing in a trio with two close friends, as well as playing the violin and the glockenspiel.
On Sept. 10, 1950, Barbara exchanged vows with Carl Everett Johnson Jr. at the Court Street Congregational Church in Keene, and they were happily married for 64 years until Everett passed away on June 21, 2014. They raised two daughters, and were very involved with and supportive of their grandchildren, always making time for them and proudly attending sporting events, plays, concerts, graduations and weddings.
Barbara spent her career working as a bookkeeper in Keene and Greenfield, Mass. In 1985, she and Everett moved to Concord to be closer to family, and they were both employed as the property managers at South Concord Meadows. Later, in semi-retirement, Barbara became a self-employed bookkeeper for small businesses. She found great satisfaction being able to spend more time with their beloved dog, Molly Ann, and taking walks together.
Along with working, Barbara loved music and singing, particularly country classics and Christmas music. She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Keene, where she sang in the choir and was a Sunday school teacher. Barbara enjoyed spending her time knitting her ever-popular socks and dishcloths; and sewing, teaching her daughters how to sew as they grew up. She also loved cooking and baking, gardening, camping, square dancing and ballroom dancing, playing golf and watching the Red Sox and Patriots games on TV with Everett.
Their favorite places to travel were the White Mountains, where they spent their honeymoon; and the ocean, particularly in Maine. In 1999, Barbara and Everett took a three-week trip to Sweden, toured the country and enjoyed memorable times with many members of Everett’s family. Barbara was actively involved in Eastern Star, Emblem Club and the Elks Club, where she and Everett loved to go dancing with friends on Saturday nights. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society while living in Concord.
Barbara will be dearly missed by many, including a daughter and son-in-law, Dianna Ruth (Johnson) Castor and Ralph Castor, of Nelson; a daughter and son-in-law, Donna Jean (Johnson) Newcomb and Raymond Newcomb, of Loudon; her five grandchildren: Nicole Newell of Swanzey, Jessica Faulkner of Nelson, Parrish Castor of Avon, Conn., Sean Newcomb of Loudon, and Craig Newcomb of Croydon; and her 11 great-grandchildren. Barbara also has three surviving sisters, Priscilla (Jennison) Frink of Roanoke, Va., Carolyn (Jennison) Scruton of Winchester, and Kathryn (Jennison) Forcier of Marlborough; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m. at JBI Helicopter Services, 720 Clough Mill Road, Pembroke. Burial for Barbara and Everett will take place on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, NH 03303.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).