Barbara Ann Henault

Barbara Ann (Murray) Henault, 81, of Keene, passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by family on Oct. 13, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 10, 1938, in Jaffrey, daughter of the late Louis and Yvonne (Mercure) Murray. She attended area schools and graduated high school from Our Lady of Monadnock.
On Aug. 2, 1958, Barbara married Richard Henault at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Jaffrey.
In her early career, Barbara had been employed by National Grange Mutual in Keene, SAU 29 and for the City of Keene working directly with the mayor and city planner. She had spent much of her career as the administrative assistant for Emile Legere, from where she retired after 18 years of dedicated work.
Barbara loved trips to the Maine coast and visiting Las Vegas. She was an avid reader and enjoyed nothing more than being “Nana” to her grandchildren and great-grand-children. A devoted member of St. Bernard Church, Barbara was involved with many charities, including Catholic Charities and St. Jude. For many years she had sung with the Keene Pops Choir.
Barbara will be deeply missed by her husband, Richard Henault, of Keene; her children: Theresa Boudreau and her husband, John, of Keene; Stephen Henault and his wife, Cindy, of Sullivan; Deborah Whalen and her husband, Edward, of Keene; Jeffrey Henault and his wife, Jill Vranicar, of Eliot, Maine; and Christopher Henault of St. Petersburg, Fla.; her grandchildren: Lisa Perkins of Oakland, Calif.; Thomas Perkins of Keene; Rebecca Dubois of Sullivan; Courtney Henault of Bennington; Chelsea Whalen of Keene; and Nicholas Whalen of Keene; her great-grandchildren: Chase, Porter, Karsyn, Jayce, Bensyn and Elijah, and one great-grandchild on the way who she was eager to meet; her sister, Carol Jette, and her husband, Walter, of Newmarket; as well as many dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 185 Main St., Keene, with burial to follow at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Those in attendance are required to wear facemasks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara A. Henault’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 (www.StJude.org).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Barbara, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.