Barbara Ann Chase

Barbara Ann (Rogers) Chase, 81, of Keene, passed away unexpectedly at Cheshire Medical Center with family by her side on June 27, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1939, in Brattleboro, the daughter of the late Blanche (King) Odette and Henry Rogers.
Barbara attended area schools and following her schooling lived in many states across the United States.
Barbara married the love of her life, George, on Jan. 22, 1994, in Fitzwilliam, celebrating her second act in life surrounded by family and friends.
Barbara had been employed by the Markem Corporation as a secretary for many years and took early retirement in 1995 to spend her time traveling with her husband and excitedly providing daycare to two young grandchildren, Desiree and Allison.
Barbara was a lifetime member of the VFW and was an avid reader. One of her favorite pastimes was sitting on the deck in the sun with a good book in her hand. She and her husband, George, loved to dance and spent many years dancing the night away to rock and roll, doing the Texas two-step and waltzing. Everyone marveled in their performances. Barbara’s greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved them unconditionally and will be deeply missed by them all.
Barbara leaves behind her husband, George W. Chase Sr., of Keene; her children: Edward Pickering Jr. and his late wife, Mary, of Swanzey; Tamara Bowdren and her husband, John, of Pownal, Maine; and Cheryl Pickering of Keene; her grandchildren: Desiree Fisk and her husband, Matt, of Swanzey; and Allison Pickering of Swanzey; and her great-grandchildren, Hailey and Easton Fisk.
Barbara was also blessed with stepchildren: George W. Chase Jr. of Brattleboro, Linda Chase of Mabank, Texas, Barbara Marrotte of Walpole, Nichole Nichols and her husband, Donny, of Swanzey, Chris Chase and his fiancé, Lea, of Richmond, and Becky Urena and her husband, Jose, of Salem, Ore.; 10 step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren.
In keeping with Barbara’s wishes, there will be no public services. The family will gather for a private burial at Pine Grove Cemetery in Fitzwilliam and celebrate her life.
Memorial donations in Barbara Ann Chase’s name are requested to be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 (www.StJude.org).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or leave a memory of Barbara, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
