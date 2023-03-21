Barbara A. Mannion

Barbara Ann (Ney) Mannion, 90, of Keene, and a former longtime resident of Hollis Center, Maine, passed away on March 14, 2023, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Her parents, Patrick and Kathleen (Kane) Ney, welcomed their daughter into the world on Nov. 7, 1932, in Portland, Maine, where she grew up.
Barbara attended Catholic schools in Portland. Upon graduating from Cathedral High School she attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, also in Portland, graduating in 1953. Her nursing career spanned more than five decades. Highlights included public health nursing, working at Maine Medical Center and Mercy Hospital, as a company nurse at S.D. Warren Paper Company and private duty nursing. She remembered fondly her time working as a nurse in Greenwich, Conn., which included many adventures in New York City.
On June 25, 1966, Barbara married Thomas Mannion at Sacred Heart church in Portland, Maine.
Barbara was a very devoted and active member of St. Matthew’s Parish in Limerick, Maine, where she served as Eucharistic minister, and a volunteer at St. Matthew’s food pantry. More recently, Barbara became part of the Parish of the Holy Spirit after moving to Keene to live with her daughter and her family.
Barbara was proud of her Irish heritage and loved listening to Irish music. A special memory was a trip to Ireland in 1995 with her family. Having grown up in Portland, she loved the ocean and could often be found at Pine Point beach riding the waves on a warm summer afternoon. It was a rare summer evening when Barbara did not pack a picnic and head to the beach with Tom and Judy.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Hoffman, and her husband, John, of Keene; three grandchildren, Beatrice R. Hoffman, Sola J. Hoffman and Aliyah M. Hoffman, all of Keene; two sisters, Kathleen Ney of Crawfordville, Fla., and Marilyn Ney of South Portland, Maine; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Her husband of 40 years, Thomas J. Mannion, died in April of 2007. A sister, Eleanor Coughlan, also predeceased her.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday evening, March 24, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers in the Calvary Cemetery, South Portland, Maine, will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Mannion’s memory to St. Matthew’s Food Shelf, 19 Dora Lane, Limerick ME 04048; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.
To offer online condolences to the family, or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.