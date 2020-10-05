Barbara A. Keyser

Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Keyser, 79, of Swanzey, and a former longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Chesterfield on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
Her parents, Roy and Mildred (Sprague) Croteau, welcomed their daughter into the world on Oct. 6, 1940, in Keene. Barbara grew up in Keene and attended St. Joseph Regional School in Keene.
She worked for more than 20 years with MPB Corporation in Keene. In her leisure time, Bobbie enjoyed playing cards, especially pitch, bingo and going to Foxwoods Casino. She also enjoyed going to the beach and her weekly swims during the summer. Her favorite joy in her life was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Barbara will be greatly missed by many, especially her three daughters: Robin Rahe and her husband, Scott, of Chesterfield; Holly Champion and her husband, Michael, of Spofford; and Dawn Broussard and her longtime partner, James Fontaine, of Sullivan; five grandchildren: Stephanie Lempell, with whom she shared the same birthdate; Shannon Bratcher; Brian Champion; Matthew Keyser; and Edward Broussard; great-grandchildren: Noah Lempell, Aliyah Keyser, Lilly Keyser, Kayden Broussard, Zoey Broussard and William J. Broussard V; and several nieces and nephews and extended family members. Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Edward H. Keyser, on Sept. 28, 2009; a grandson, William J. Broussard IV; and two sisters, Carolyn Damon and Lorraine Sawtell.
Services and burial in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene, will be private.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Keyser’s memory to St. Joseph Regional School, 92 Wilson St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.