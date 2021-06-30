Barbara A. “Barb” (Nosezk) Gendron, 79, of Keene, passed away on June 26, 2021. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home after a period of declining health with the love of family near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
