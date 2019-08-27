Barbara A. Tourgee
Barbara Ann (Lerch) Cannell Tourgee passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home in Spofford on June 19, 2019, surrounded with the love of family present.
She was born in Troy, N.Y., on April 10, 1947, daughter of Howard E. Lerch and Katherine Donehue Lerch Olmstead. She grew up in Troy, N.Y., and graduated from Averill Park High School with honors. She was active in state and local levels in the Methodist Church during high school. Prior to moving to Chesterfield in 1973 she spent six years in Woodstown, N.J.
In New Hampshire, she went on to complete a Bachelor of Science degree in botany at Keene State College in 1985 with a full tuition scholarship followed by a three-year National Science Fellowship to study biology at UMass Amherst, where she received her Master of Science in 1988 and Ph.D. in 1992.
Her talents were many. She made and sold scrimshaw jewelry in craft fairs and consignment for 15 years. She volunteered as a patient advocate/paramedic at the Green Mountain Health Center in Brattleboro and was employed as a computer facilities coordinator at Keene State College. She spent several summers sailing from Rhode Island to Maine, followed by RVing for months across the United State’s northern parts, primarily vising national parks, then repeating that scenario across the southern U.S.
Her passions included gardening and photography/videography. She also enjoyed hiking, canoeing, fishing, traveling by RV, cooking, genealogical research, reading, sewing and various types of needlework, watercolor and pastel painting and writing poetry.
Barbara leaves her husband, Ronald A. Tourgee of Chesterfield; her children, Jon Cannell and wife of Key West, Fla., Amy Cordier of Seattle, Wash., and Sara Cannell of Hillsborough; stepchildren, Glenn Tourgee and wife of Marlborough, Brian Tourgee and wife of Peterborough, John Tourgee and wife of Sharon; five grandchildren, six stepgrandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
In keeping with her wishes, a private family celebration was held.
Donations can be made in memory of Barbara Tourgee to: Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene, NH 03431; The Community Kitchen, 37 Mechanic St., Keene, NH 03431; or The Nature Conservancy (https://support.nature.org).
