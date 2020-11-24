Barbara A. "Barb" (Baugh) Blackwood, 92, of Keene, passed away on Nov. 21, 2020. She passed peacefully while resting at Keene Center Genesis after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
