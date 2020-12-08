Barbara “Barb” A. (Baugh) Blackwood, 92, of Keene and formerly of Gales Ferry, Conn., and West Lafayette, Ind., died on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Keene Center Genesis. She passed peacefully after a period of declining health.
Barbara was born the daughter of the late Lola (Colson) and Harry Baugh on April 25, 1928, in Lafayette, Ind. Until about age 10 she and her parents lived on the Rex Ranch near Mott, N.D. She had many interesting memories of that time including living in a sod house and riding her pony “Rex” to school. Barb graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1946, and from Purdue in 1950 with a degree in home economics. After college she worked as a home economics teacher in the Indianapolis area.
On Aug. 8, 1953, she exchanged vows with Dr. Robert (Keith) K. Blackwood at the University Presbyterian Church in Lafayette, Ind. They were married with close friends and family in attendance. Sadly, Keith passed on Nov. 11, 2004, after 51 years of marriage.
In 1955 Barb and Keith moved to Gales Ferry, Conn., where Keith took at job at Pfizer Central Research. They started their family there and Barb became a homemaker, later starting a preschool in Gales Ferry when her daughter was a 3-year-old. Barb was an accomplished seamstress and loved to teach sewing. She also started a volunteer program at Ledyard High School in the 1970s. When Keith retired in 1991 they enjoyed being snowbirds, splitting their time between Washington, N.H., and Redington Beach, Fla.
Barb was a member of the Red Hats Society in Keene for many years. She was also a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority in college and an active member of the Methodist Church in Gales Ferry, Conn.
Mrs. Blackwood is survived by her children, Robert Blackwood Jr. and his wife, Susan, of Washington, N.H., and Susan A. Bradford of Lowell, Mass.; a brother, William H. Baugh of Lafayette, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Robert Blackwood III, Matthew Blackwood, Heather Blackwood, Aaron Bradford, Craig Bradford, Raymond Bradford and Nora Bradford; a great-grandchild, Alynna Bradford; and her best friend, Joan Glidden of Delray Beach, Fla.
In keeping with Barbara’s wishes there are no calling hours. Burial will be private in the family lot at Center Cemetery in Washington.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
