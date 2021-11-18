Aspasia “Pat” Ballas, 100, of Keene, fell asleep in the Lord in her home on Nov. 17, 2021.
She was born in Manchester on Jan. 18, 1921, the daughter of Nicholas and Theodora (Gogas) Damalas. Pat graduated from Central High School in Manchester in 1939 and took bookkeeping classes at Hesser Business College in 1940. She worked in bookkeeping at the MKM Knitting Mills until marrying James (Jimmy) Ballas in 1952. After two years (1953-1955) in San Bernardino, Calif., while employed as a civilian at the Norton Air Force Base, the family moved for a short spell to Trumbull, Conn., before finally settling in Keene in 1956.
She dedicated her life to managing her household, assisting her husband in his restaurant and catering business, and as a faithful member of the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and was a member of the ladies guild known as the Elpis (Hope) Society.
Pat’s amiable disposition made her a gracious hostess at the restaurant and enjoyable in all gatherings, but never the social butterfly. Her quiet, modest and disciplined life set the tone of order and peace in her household. Although she appreciated technological advancements in her housework, some things never changed, like air conditioning the house with portable fans and always hanging laundry out to dry (even in the frigid winter cold) and then ironing every single article of clothing, symbolizing her generation’s thrift, toughness and commitment to going the “extra mile.”
She took great pleasure and pride in the accomplishments of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, but never when success bred an attitude of self-importance and disrespect of one’s elders. She will take great pleasure even now if we keep her ways in our lives. Words can neither describe nor account for her life of service to us all. She will be greatly missed but more greatly remembered.
Survivors include her two sons: Christopher Ballas (Dimity) of East Swanzey; and Fr. Stavros Ballas (Thea) of Chattanooga, Tenn.; a sister, Chrysoula (Susie) Kounelas, of Manchester; two grandchildren, Nichole Brochu (Michael) and Evan Ballas of East Swanzey; three great-grandchildren: Sophia, Anna and Olivia; and several nieces and nephews. Her brothers, Soterios (Ted) and John, died earlier.
The family wishes to thank all the Home Health Care and Hospice workers for their dedicated service and care. The value of comfort they provided was inestimable and deeply appreciated, not only for Pat but for her family members who were deeply comforted that her care could be administered in her own home. The family also wishes to express its gratitude to all the tradesmen who retrofitted the home to make her caregiving easier.
Services for Mrs. Ballas will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, 70 West St., in Keene. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church, and the funeral will be at 11 a.m. Officiant at the funeral will be Father Stavros Ballas. Those in attendance are required to wear masks.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Aspasia Ballas to Saint George Greek Orthodox Church (in memo: Renovations), 70 West St., P.O. Box 392, Keene NH 03431.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Ballas family may be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
