B. Tracy Hanson, 73, passed away Aug. 1, 2022, at her residence in Dexter, Maine.
She was born July 11, 1949, in Hanover, a daughter of George and Marguerite (Gardner) Hanson.
How does one describe an inner beauty born of delightful innocence or the tireless efforts of a true visionary? Our beloved Tracy: Mother, Grandmother and Aunt, was a friend to every person she met, regardless of age, ethnicity or creed. Today Heaven welcomed a very bright shining star indeed. As CEO and Founder of Next Generation Global Education, Tracy dedicated her career to global education reform. It is her Matrix of Learner work that continues in Nepal and at The Cheery Education Center, in Nairobi, Kenya, as well as The Cheery Children’s Center and The Kijuma Junior School. In June 2017-2018, Tracy was awarded TOPS; Toc-H Public School Vyttila recognition for excellence in education.
Tracy’s first love was for her family: her son, Jonathan Hanson; her three beautiful grandchildren, Niaomi, Tayler and Jonathan; her sisters, Holly Ward and Lindley Hanson; and her nieces and nephews, Remi Hanson, and John, Henry and Nelle Ward.
Tracy was a champion of the underdog, never willing to accept what she felt she could change for the better. She had an infectious smile that was ever present. She believed in love, God, peace, community and children.
Tracy was a graduate of Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vt., and Keene State College in Keene, where she got her bachelor of arts in education and master of arts in administration.
Tracy was a consummate peacemaker and on March 13, 2018, she received The World Icon of Peace from the International World Institute for Peace (WIP).
The family would like to thank the community’s outpouring of support and look forward to A Celebration of Life at a later date. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com.