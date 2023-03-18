Audrey T. Starkey

Audrey T. (Tucker) Starkey, of Keene, passed away peacefully on her 94th birthday, Thursday, March 9, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Audrey was born in Keene on March 9, 1929, to Cecelia (Marrotte) and Aubrey Tucker. After graduating from Keene High School in 1947, she attended Keene Teachers College, graduating with a bachelor of science in home economics.
After raising her four children and keeping books for her husband’s masonry contractor business, she taught life skills at Keene High School for 22 years.
Audrey was an active member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed teaching, cooking, sewing, being a Girl Scout Troop leader and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell O. Starkey; and her son, Russell A. Starkey.
She will be dearly missed by her other three children and their spouses: Kim and Dennis Skurulsky of Wisconsin; James A. and Karen Starkey of Keene; and Linda and Jim Spronatti of Florida; and her daughter-in-law, Susan Starkey (Reed), of Keene. She will also be missed by her brother and sister-in-law, William and Lynda Tucker; 10 granddaughters, 23 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Mrs. Starkey’s wishes there will be no service. Her family will celebrate her life privately at a later date. She requests any contributions be made in her memory to the Herma Heart Institute at Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee, 8915 W. Connell Court, Milwaukee WI 53226, in honor of her great-grandson, Jack Meuler, of Wisconsin.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.